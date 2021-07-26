OMG! Pregnant Kishwer Merchantt lets her hair down at good friend Gurneet Chaddha's bachelorette; shares pics of d**k cakes

Kishwer Merchantt is one gorgeous mom-to-be. The lady has been quite active throughout her pregnancy. Well, her long time good friend, Gurneet Chaddha is going to get married soon. The ladies celebrated her bachelorette party at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. They had a staycation. The bachelorette was a naughty affair. Kishwer Merchantt has posted a couple of pics from the party and she said she could not post the video for obvious reasons. We can see that the cake is quite kinky. From a d**k made of chocolate/caramel to fondants that resembled sexy lingerie sets, it was as kinky as it could be. It is a known fact that bachelorettes tend to be naughty affairs and kinky cakes are one of the works of the ceremony.

The party was also attended by their close friend Pryanca Talukdar. The girls have been thick as thieves since a while now. Kishwer Merchantt's baby shower was held some days back. Her friends have been by her side throughout her pregnancy. Kishwer Merchantt also broke a number of stereotypes as she got pregnant at the age of 40. In fact, we are seeing quite a number of celeb moms who are delivering kids after 35.

Kishwer Merchantt earlier told Hindustan Times, "I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make." The baby is expected to arrive in August. She had her baby shower of late where she dressed up like a bride in a pink lehenga. But we surely love how she knows how to have fun!