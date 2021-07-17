OMG! Rahul Vaidya shares an incident straight from his FIRST NIGHT with Disha Parmar – watch video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married yesterday. It was a dreamy wedding and #DisHul fans were in awe of the beautiful couple. Disha Parmar wore a gorgeous red lehenga for the wedding while Rahul Vaidya was in a white sherwani. Disha rocked in a stunning shimmery saree for the reception party and Rahul looked dapper in a white suit. A lot of pictures and videos from their wedding and reception party went viral last night. We also saw Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Mika Singh, Suresh Wadkar and other celebrities at the reception party. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also gave a romantic performance and were also seen playing couple games. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding reception: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin grab eyeballs, Shweta Tiwari sets the dance floor on fire and other kickass moments — watch video

Today, in the morning Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen spending some time with their families and a few friends. During this family-time session, Rahul Vaidya was seen on the stage with wife, Disha Parmar and other family members. While on the stage he and Disha were seen singing and even his mother sang a song. However, what caught all the attention was Rahul sharing a hilarious incident from his first night with Disha. Rahul Vaidya was seen saying that his mama and cousins had entered his room at 3am in the night when he was with Disha Parmar on their first night. He said that Disha asked him on their first night whether there is someone else also in their room. He also added that post that in the morning at 8 am his mama came to trouble him again. Watch the video below to know more:

Isn't this too cute? Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were also seen meeting Shefali Bagga and they also clicked pictures together. A video of their mothers practicing for the sangeet ceremony has also gone viral.