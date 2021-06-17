Ormax TRP List 23rd Week 2021: Indian Idol 12, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa maintain their slots this week

The TRP List for week 23 by Ormax Media is out now and just like every week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed the top three spots.