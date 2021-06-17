Ormax TRP List 23rd Week 2021: Indian Idol 12, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa maintain their slots this week

Thursday is here and the Ormax media have finally released the TRP list of the week. Yes, it is time to look at which shows have won hearts and which failed to impress. Well, in the TRP list by Ormax Media, just like every week, this week too, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah takes the lead. Check out the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and others look unrecognisable in these throwback pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's recent track of 'Misson Kala Kauwa' has grabbed all the attention. The show as usual has got the first place in the TRP list by Ormax Media.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa gets second place in the TRP list by Ormax media even this week. Anupamaa, Kavya and Vanraj's love triangle seems to be winning hearts.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is caught up with controversies but does not fail to impress the audience. This week too, the show has got third place.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is also winning hearts and has maintained its position in the TRP list by Ormax media. This week again Super Dancer Chapter 4 has got the fourth place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's recent storyline of Sirat and Ranveer's wedding was quite interesting. Fans have loved the performance by Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra and hence the show gets fifth place in the TRP list by Ormax media.

Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 has seen a jump since last week. The show is now in the sixth place in this list.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the love from the audience and hence it is in the seventh place this week.

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai

Rajesh Shringarpure's show has been in the list since a long time. Though not quite famous, the show has got eighth place in the list.

Pandya Store

Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi starrer Pandya Store has become quite popular and is getting recognised slowly. This week, the show has got the ninth place in the TRP list by Ormax Media.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer is back in the top ten of the TRP list by Ormax Media. The show has got the tenth place in this list.