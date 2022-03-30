The Oscars 2022 slapgate incident between and won't be forgotten anytime soon, in the Hollywood news and Entertainment news. For the last couple of days, it has been a hot topic of discussion. , Rashmika Mandanna, , Gauahar Khan and more celebs reacted to the violence, the slap, that Will hit on Chris' face in front of the distinguished guests and people watching the Oscars on TV. While some supported Will as he defended his wife, , on whom Rock had cracked a joke, a lot of people called out Will for his behaviour. 2 star has also reacted to the controversy. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope recovers from COVID-19, Jim Carrey slams Will Smith, Alec Baldwin-Hilaria expecting 7th child and more

Nakuul Mehta shared a reel video of himself spending some time reading the book Will by Will Smith. The caption on the video read, "'Chris Rock' may not watch this reel and i 'WILL' understand." In the caption, he also added, "Make Reels. Not Violence." Nakuul is known for his wit. And the video and the caption are proof of the same. In the video, Nakuul aka Ram of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is seen in a blazer suit. It's a compilation of various videos in which Nakuul's cheerful smile, handsome features and the flower are stealing the show. Have a dekko at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Meanwhile, after the incident, Will had issued a public apology on Instagram and the Academy, which read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."