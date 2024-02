Wahaj Ali has become the latest Pakistani heartthrob in India. The actor did a sensational job as Murtasim on the show, Tere Bin. Fans loved the pairing of Yumna Zaidi and him. Tere Bin had a plot, which was relatable to many women all over Southeast Asia. The sizzling chemistry of Yumna Zaidi and him was the icing on the cake. Now, the two are coming together for one more show, The Pink Shirt. Today, fans saw a new set of pics of the two. Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali are looking fabulous in the same.

The Pink Shirt an Indo-Pak collaboration

The show was shown in Sydney in October 2023. It was about two people who are in relationships with toxic individuals. Their new relationship helps them start on a transformative journey and heals their hearts. The show is also available for streaming in India.

These two would slay so hard as jugan and tashfeen!!

Why don't our industry dramatize good n fun novels??#SajalAly #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/BPJXVYNIR7 — Ken Adems (@chupkarjabhai) February 13, 2024

Oh wow a visual representation of the delulu scenarios I make in my head before falling asleep ?#WahajAli #SajalAly pic.twitter.com/h8Sox5vleD — ????? ? (@eishaawrites) February 13, 2024

I love how simple, decent yet very romantic this shoot is, giving the perfect old school vibes, making us fall in love with this couple while still keeping the focus on the clothes w/o unnecessary glitz and glamour❤️‍?#WahajAli #SajalAly #SajHaj pic.twitter.com/5qUhTdGnyd — Moonshine? (@whatssupitsmj) February 13, 2024

Wahaj Ali has a number of projects lined up after Tere Bin. There will be a new season of the superhit series. Plus, he is also doing Sun Mere Dil with Maya Ali. The producer confirmed the news on social media.