Indian Television shows have been entertaining the masses for a long time. Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and many more draw a lot of TRPs. In recent times, Pakistani TV shows also received a lot of popularity in India. Now, Pakistani writer, actor and director Yasir Hussain has commented on the quality on Pakistani and Indian TV shows. He said that he wouldn't want his son to join the entertainment industry due to low quality of work being done. He spoke about the Pakistani industry offering bad work and also criticised the content of Indian Television shows. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh make a reel together; fans react

In an interview with Something Haute, Yasir Hussain while talking about Pakistani shows said that an actor's job is to go good acting and promote his craft but then consistently they are offered bad work. When the host further commented that Indian do watch Pakistani shows, Yasir Hussain said that the nations that have low-quality of drama are watching it. Otherwise nobody else it watching Pakistani TV shows. He was quoted saying, "Matlab woh nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh humare drama zaroor dekh rahe hain. Uske alawa kon dekh raha hai aapka drama? Aapka drama sirf wahi log dekh rahe hai jinke paas apna drama behtar nahi hai...India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai (make shooting sounds). Hamara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hain." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Post elimination Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh pens down a note; talks about the 'ultimate reward'

Yasir Hussain's debut film was Karachi Se Lahore. He was also a part of TV shows like Coke Kahani and serial Dareecha. He played a negative role in the show Baandi. He gained more fame as he hosted The After Moon Show. In the past, Yasir Hussain received major backlash on social media as he criticised Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Pathaan. He said that it was nothing more than a storyless video game.