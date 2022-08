Palak Tiwari is right now the most popular actress in the town all thanks to her massive hit song Bijlee Bijlee. The girl even made her head turn with her appearance on a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. While Palak has openly spoken about her mom's troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary, her father is right now ignoring to talk to him, claims the former actor. Raja Chaudhary in his conversation recently revealed that Palak doesn't like talking to him and she often ignores to indulge in a conversation with him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma attacked by unknown man, Nach Baliye 10 postponed, Indian Idol 13 gets flak and more

Talking to ETimes, he asked about his bond with daughter Palak he said, " She (Palak) is not gonna have any time for me right now. Even I never had time for my parents as well, so that's okay with me. She is in touch. She replies sometimes whenever she gets time. I don't call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply. I don't get a chance to (meet her). Either she is too busy, or maybe she is ignoring me, she doesn't like me too."

Raja Chaudhary REVEALS has blocked him on her contact list

The actor was even quizzed if he s in touch with ex-ex-wife TV actress Shweta Tiwari, he denied it and even revealed that has put him on her blocklist. " She (Shweta) blocked my number many years ago. There is a problem I have with her, why don't you talk it out? Why are you always trying to take everything with you?..." While just a few months ago Raja Chaudhary was all thankful to Shweta for maintaining a cordial relationship with his more aught and even praised her for her good upbringing.