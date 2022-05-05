's daughter Palak Tiwari is already creating waves in the industry with her good looks and charm. She appeared in a song titled Bijlee along with Harrdy Sandhu and it became a massive hit. Now, she is gearing up for the release of another song. Well, apart from her projects, Palak Tiwari also remains in the news for sizzling hot pictures and videos that she shares on social media. Given the nature of social media, Palak Tiwari also gets trolled. From being skinny-shamed to more - Palak has faced it all. But the newbie seems to have a perfect reaction to all. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and the Birla siblings dancing on Sauda Khara Khara in the Baaraat makes for an epic wedding entry – watch video

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak was asked about her reaction to all the comments that she receives. She said that it does not affect her much as people will never be happy with anything that stars do. She said, "It doesn't affect me as much as people think it should. Kyuki maine realise karlia hai ki ye log kabhi khush nahi honge. They have made a choice for themselves. They say, 'these celebrities get so dressed up, what are they doing, where are they going?' Theek hai chalo, I'll come out simple. Then they say 'She looks like this?' Who will give her work? Aisi toh meri dost dikhti hai."

She further went on to add that stars represent people so why do they have a problem with stars looking normal? She said, "Toh dost dikhti hai that is the point right? You want someone on screen that represents you. Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you, have flaws, have one eye bigger than the other. Why do you want someone to be impeccable when you are not. We are representing you." Point well made!