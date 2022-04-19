Palak Tiwari and mother-daughter duo. However, those who don't would happily mistake them to be siblings. Well, that has been the case for a while now. Ever since Bijlee Bijlee girl Palak Tiwari stepped into the entertainment industry she has been winning hearts. And so is Shweta with her fitness, charm and age-reversing looks. And oftentimes, Shweta is referred to as her elder sister. Shweta has been called HOT and she is. and on Palak's face too. Recently, in an interview with an RJ, Palak was asked about her reaction to listening to all the love that Shweta gets and also being referred to as her elder sister. Palak had the sweetest reaction to the same. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a black-sheer kaftan; shows off her baby bump in the latest photoshoot – Watch

Recalling incidents from her school-going days, Palak shared that her grand-mom would pick her up from school and when Shweta would come to get her from school, everyone would be in awe of the actress. "I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I've loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like 'oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her."

Palak felt very proud, she added, "I used to be like, 'huh, yeah, that's my mom, so.' I used to feel very cool. Till date it's like that, I was like 'that's my mom.' I am very proud of it." When asked her if any of her friends have called Shweta hot, Palak said that her mom is very maternal and so when someone calls her hot, she asks Palak to throw them out. "It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'eh, nikal isko (throw him out)'," Palak said, reports ETimes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will soon be seen in a music video called Mangta Hai Kya with . Shweta, on the other hand, is working on a film that is bankrolled by 's production house.