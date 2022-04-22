Palak Tiwari reveals her aim for her family: 'I want to take the pressure off my mom of being a sole earner'

's daughter Palak Tiwari is currently making a name for herself. After making a stunning showbiz debut with Harrdy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee, she is now seen in yet another music video, Mangta Hai Kya, which also stars . She also enjoys a great fan following on social media and she often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling pictures. And when it comes to taking responsibilities, she aims to provide for her family, take care of her brother Reyansh's education, pay her Nana-Nani's medical bills and take the pressure off her mother Shweta's shoulders of being a sole earner. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and 7 more top TV actresses and their real age will leave you zapped

"Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana's medical bills and my nani's medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on," Palak told Siddharth Kannan in an interaction.

Talking about Shweta leaving her son Reyansh at home when she takes on projects, Palak further said, "I know my mother doesn't like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work."

Last year, Shweta had expressed her regret of not being able to help Palak much beyond her support for her Bollywood debut with the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. "I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry, and she is going to enter the film industry. The way of working in these two industries are absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her," Shweta had told IANS.