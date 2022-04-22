Palak Tiwari reveals her aim for her family: 'I want to take the pressure off my mom of being a sole earner'

When it comes to taking responsibilities, Palak Tiwari aims to provide for her family, take care of her brother Reyansh's education, pay her Nana-Nani's medical bills and take the pressure off her mother Shweta Tiwari's shoulders of being a sole earner.