Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari make for one of the most popular mother-daughter duo in the industry. Just this year, Palak made her debut in Bollywood with a Salman Khan film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shweta, on the other hand, is enjoying her stint on TV. When it comes to being a mother, Shweta is just like any other mom on the planet, reveals Palak in an interview. This is not the first time that Palak has opened up about her mother.

Palak Tiwari says her mother is a typical desi aunty

In an interview with Curly Tales, Palak Tiwari, quotes an online entertainment portal, says her mom, Shweta Tiwari, is cool but she is also like a typical desi aunty. "People have this impression that my mom is really cool," while adding that Shweta is as she lets her do a lot of things. But, Palak elaborates that Shweta is also very desi aunty kind and will question her if she asks for Rs 20. She shares that the Main Hoon Aparajita actress will also reprimand her for eating outside food and ask her to eat 'Ghar Ka Khana.' Earlier, when Palak was in school, Shweta would ask if she needs anything, but nowadays, Shweta tells her not to ask for money.

Palak talks about how Shweta is aware of everything

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shares that people might think, she is living her best life as she is earning and all. Even with her cards, it is Shweta Tiwari who gets the OTPs and whenever she has to buy anything, she has to call her and beg her to give her the OTP. The actress will yet again question her about the money involved and after getting an answer, Shweta will ask, "Paise ped pe ugte hain?". By the time she convinces her mom to give her the OTP, her three minutes expire and she has to ask for new OTP and then bug the actress again. Shweta then complains about Palak disturbing her shoot, claims Palak.

Palak also shares that she fools Shweta Tiwari about shopping. The actress shares that whenever she shops out of India and Shweta quizzes her about the same, she tells her that there was a massive discount, etc.