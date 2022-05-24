Palak Tiwari trolled once again for ramp walk; netizens draw comparisons with Nora Fatehi's hilarious airport walk

's daughter Palak Tiwari walked the ramp once again for the Delhi Fashion Week. She wore black pants, jacket and a bustier. The young lady has become quite sought-after for fashion shows given that she is a fashionista in real life. However, Palak Tiwari do not seem to be impressing anyone with her catwalk. People feel that she really needs some rehearsals before she does any walk on the ramp. This is not all. Some even said that it is as funny as 's ramp walk. Well, Palak is not a professional model and still new to the arena of fashion shows. Check out some of the comments... Also Read - Charu Asopa reveals how much Sushmita Sen dotes on her daughter Ziana and it's adorable [Exclusive]

Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office success draws praise from The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri; tells Kartik Aaryan, 'Ekla Chalo' – latter responds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Palak Tiwari's song Bijlee Bijlee has been a huge hit. It is sung by Harrdy Sandhu with the lyrics by Jaani. She featured in the number, and her performance was much loved. Palak Tiwari also made news when she was clicked by the paps exiting a restaurant along with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and other friends. The young lady later said that she was scared of her mom as she had said that she did be home earlier when she was actually out with friends. Palak Tiwari is looking at a career in Bollywood. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan starrer passes crucial Monday test with flying colours; on course to be a superhit

The young lady has said that her fashion icon is her mom, Shweta Tiwari. She told a paper, "I think my mom, but not now. When she was younger, I loved her fashion choices. Now she is very mom. I really used to love what she would wear when she was younger." Well, Shweta Tiwari is slaying on Instagram with her looks. The mom-daughter duo know how to floor. Palak Tiwari has amassed a number of followers in a short time.