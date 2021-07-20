Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia breaks his silence around rumoured turmoil in his marital life

Yesterday, Akshay Kharodia's cryptic post on his Insta stories made a lot of news. Media outlets speculated if everything was hunky dory in his married life. The handsome actor got married to his long-time girlfriend Divya Punetha a month back. His Insta story read 'Ek Mohabbat Thi' with a broken heart image. In fact, even fans started asking Akshay if everything was fine in his married life. Now, the actor has broken his silence and assured everyone that his marriage is hunky dory. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kharodia (@akshay_kharodia)

Akshay Kharodia in a media statement said, "My Instagram story 'Ek Mohabbat' was for an announcement for my upcoming music video and it has nothing to do with my personal life or Divya. That was all about my work. I'm coming with a new music video 'Ek Mohabbat'. It is a story of betrayal." In fact, he also cleared the air of rumoured trouble in his married life. He said that everything is going good and they are celebrating their first month marriage anniversary. He said, "She is working hard towards her goal and I'm also here in my shoot. We have plans for Divya's birthday. I'm going to meet her." He also said that he is damn thrilled about the song, which is about love and betrayal. It is being produced by a new music production company but Akshay says that he has had a great experience with them.

The actor got married to Divya Punetha last month. The marriage happened in Dehradun. Being a lockdown wedding, it had only ten people as attendees. It seems Divya is a doctor and her parents were apprehensive as an actor does not have a stable job. Moreover, there were caste differences. He is a Rajput while she is a Brahmin. But the couple overcame all this to tie the knot. Divya Punetha is a doctor by profession.