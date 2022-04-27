Pandya Store's Raavi and Shiva have won hearts and how. Actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are supposed to be in a relationship. Though the couple have never confirmed that they are dating, their social media pictures and posts for one another show that they are madly in love. The two did an interview with ETimes where they spoke about this. The actor said that he feels that Alice Kaushik and he are not answerable to the world about the status of their relationship. He said they were private people and would like to stay that way. He was quoted as saying, "When the time comes or the time is right to talk about something or give something a tag for the world to know that’ll happen. But till then just live and let live." Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn reveals secret of how his marriage with Kajol sustained; ‘Two minds can't be alike but...’

Their co-star Kruttika Desai called them her favourite couple, and even Kanwar Dhillon's bestie Tunisha Sharma was asked about them. The actress said it would be better if people did not tag Kanwar Dhillon - Alice Kaushik's relationship. Alice Kaushik said that they write long paragraphs on what they mean for one another. She was quoted as saying, "Usse zyaada Aur kya clarification we need to give and why."

Kanwar Dhillon also said that Alice Kaushik is a wonderful person and he cannot be angry on her for a long time. He said that their bond developed over a period of time. He told ETimes, "Because she had her own reservation and I had mine. Also I don't make too many friends in the industry because I don't understand people. Alice is very similar to me in so many ways, she also doesn't have too many friends in the industry. I can't be sweet to people because I want something from them and I can't pretend."