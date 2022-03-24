Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik finally breaks her silence on dating co-star Kanwar Dhillon

Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are adored on screen as Raavi and Shiva. On the show, Shiva is the younger brother of Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan). Fans were delighted when news came out that Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are really dating in actual life. Some days back, she wrote a long post for her alleged beau and co-star on social media. It read, "You walked into my life a year ago, and let's just say, ever since then, I haven't looked back. It's been beautiful, knowing you. Cherishing you. Making memories with you. Because you make it hard not to. After all, haven't you stuck by my side through my highs but most importantly my lows? Haven't you been and continue to be my constant support? My greatest strength. Having you in my life is proof enough that God truly does love me." Also Read - Pandya Store: Raavi's steamy Tip Tip Barsa Paani performance for Shiva impresses fans; 'SIZZLING SHIVI' trends on Twitter

Leading daily The Times of India got in touch with the actress to find out if Kanwar Dhillon and she were indeed dating. The actress did not deny nor confirm the relationship. She told the paper that he was like a family member. She said she was glad that he was a part of her life. Alice Kaushik said she is glad she met him. She told the paper, "But, my post on social media does not confirm if I am dating Kanwar. I would not like to comment if we are in a relationship. I am just glad that he is a part of my life. I feel the post could be for anyone who you feel is important in life, it does not mean you are in a relationship. I will talk about my relationship when the time is right."

The chemistry between them on screen is fire. She said both are actors and professionals. The actress denied that their real life equation helps matters. Alice Kaushik said he was her good friend, and they had a great comfort level which translated on screen. She said viewers should not conclude that they are dating based on that. Kanwar Dhillon told the paper, "Alice is family to me and we always make sure to be part of each other's special occasions or celebrations in life. The bond is really special."