Actor Akshay Kharodia has been winning hearts with his performance in Pandya Store. He is currently seen playing the pivotal role of Dev Pandya in the Star Plus show. The actor is quite famous among girls for his charming looks and amazing acting skills. And no doubt, his ability to cut a sharp arc with his acting skills so perfectly has taken him a long way. The actor morally belongs to a Hindu family, and his beliefs towards Hindu mythology can be seen through the recent celebration of his beloved daughter Ruhi, where the actor celebrated her birthday at a 5000-year-old Gopeshwar Temple in Badrinath.

Akshay Kharodia opens up on his interest in mythology and spiritualism

Such steps by him show how he is connected to the roots of his culture from where he belongs, and what he's currently going to do is surely something noticeable and immense. The actor is now going to visit 108 temples across India, and when asked about the origin of his beliefs and faith in Hindu mythology, Akshay proudly says, "I have been interested in mythology since childhood because my grandmother used to tell me stories and my mom and dad used to take me to the bhajans, hawans, etc. So it let me learn so many things about our culture and these things got plugged into my subconscious mind from childhood itself, and all of a sudden, during my show, I realised that life is really short, and I was always curious to know about the stories like the Ramayana and Mahabharata that I have heard because of which I have taken this step which will allow me to learn more and more things about our culture and will also let me know more about our gods."

Akshay Kharodia opens up on travelling and temple hopping

Akshay Kharodia also talked about his motive for travelling to these many temples across India, says, "As I am travelling to so many places, I have seen and witnessed the existence of Ravan in some spots. So if there was Ravan, it's sure that Ram was also there. I am just connecting the dots between the stories I have heard in childhood and the coming across to the reality behind those stories is amazing." He further says, "There are some temples that people don't even know about, like Tungnath temple, which holds a very important place in terms of praying to god. I am going to bring those temples in front of people so that they know the existence of these temples as well."

Sharing an incident about getting hurt when someone questioned his faith in Lord Ram, which made him upset, the Pandya Store actor says, "One day someone came and told me that Ram is a mythological character. I told him how Ram could be a mythological character. Then he told me that all these were stories and arguments. I was upset about this thing afterwards."

He adds, "To prove that Ram is not just a story and also to teach the younger generation that these are not only stories but realities, I decided to go in-depth into history. Just because these are not only the stories but are our ancient ancestors."

He concludes, "There are actors of my age who go clubbing and all, but I want to explore these places and create a difference in society. Going to the temple is also as cool as going to a club."