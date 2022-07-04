Pandya Store is one of the most loved TV shows in Indian TV shows. It stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Verma to name a few. Out of the cast members of Pandya Store, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are widely shipped amongst the masses. Alice and Kanwar play Raavi and Shiva in Pandya Store. Alice enjoys huge popularity online for her character. She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video which has been going viral. Also Read - Before Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup, THESE celebs received rape and death threats on social media for shocking reasons

Alice Kaushik turns Manjulika

Alice Kaushik shared a video in which she is seen doing the makeup as that of from . Not the pretty one, but the one in her Manjulika form. Alice is seen applying Kajal which is smeared under her eyes. Alice looks pretty scary in the makeup but her cuteness overpowers, per her fans. The music of 's Manjulika scare from 's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is played on the video. Alice captioned the video, saying, "Sajna hai mujhe sajna ke liye." In her post, Alice Kaushik wrote, "Saajan Saajan teri dulhan tujhko pukaare aaajaaa." Check out the video here: Also Read - Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup received rape threats for breaking Raavi and Dev's relationship; check shocking details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Kaushik (@alicekaushikofficial)

Alice's fans find her Manjulika look quite cute

Rather than being scared of her look, Alice Kaushik's fans are finding her makeup and get-up quite cute. A lot of her fans have commented on her post saying that they find her cute in the Manjulika get-up too. They cannot stop adoring her in that scary makeup. Check out their comments here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Here's why Fans are UPSET with popular TV shows

Advertisement

Alice and Kanwar's fans want them to date

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon's fans want them to date in real life. After seeing their reel chemistry as Shiva and Raavi, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik fans are convinced that they have real chemistry.