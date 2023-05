Television serials have ruled for ages. They have proved to be a source of entertainment for years now. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - there have been many iconic shows in the history of Indian Television. Over the years, many more shows have caught audiences' attention and there is no doubt that television content has evolved over the years. Among the top TV TRP raking shows is Pandya Store. Recently, a scene related to menstruation was shown in the Star Plus show Pandya Store and it caught the attention of many. In the episode, actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who essays the role of Prerna in the show, says that 'she has missed her periods' rather than talking about it in a hush-hush manner. Also Read - TRP List Week 16: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's separation keeps Anupamaa on top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a slight dip

Here's what Maira Dharti Mehra says about TV content

A topic like menstruation being touched by a television show is something really progressive in terms of content. Actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who essayed the scene, shared her opinion about normalising the talks about periods in television shows. She said, "Generally, talking about menstruation is still a hush-hush affair, but I am glad to essay such kind of a scene on television. This shows that the content on television is progressing and, nowadays, people are open to the idea of normalizing periods and period talk. Raising the topic of menstruation on a television show is a step in the right direction as it can help remove the taboo around menstruation."

The actress further added that the content on television should be framed in a way that it talks about women-centric issues at time. She believes that it will bring a magnificiant change in the society. She said, "A significant change in our society can collectively work when mass media like television is used to educate people around menstruation and encourage women to embrace their menstruation."

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Maira is currently also seen in the Hotstar series Aashiqana 3. The actress is known for Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, , , Tera Yaar Hun Mai, Shaadi Mubarak, among others.