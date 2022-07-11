Pandya Store: Fans of Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik demand presence of their faves on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, say we are bored of old faces [Read Tweets]

Pandya Store is one of the more underrated shows of Star Plus. The TRPs have been pretty consistent given the shifts in timings, and fans adore the couples. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik who play the role of Shiva and Raavi have a huge fan base. Every weekend, we are seeing leading couples of Star Plus on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna - Rupali Ganguly, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer and others are seen as regulars on the show. Of late, we also saw Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein on the show. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung drops aesthetics from his Drive VLog; ARMY finds new wallpaper for their phone [View Pics]
Fans are upset that they did not get to see Shiva and Raavi in the new promo. They feel their faves have least visibility as compared to the others. They tweeted to the channel to give them some rest. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod sings Shahid Kapoor's song Kaise Hua leaving Harshad Chopda mesmerized [Watch Video]
Pandya Store is the remake of the Tamil serial and deals with a Gujarati family. Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan are the lead couple of the show. But younger crowds love Raavi (Alice Kaushik) and Kanwar Dhillon who plays Shiva. Also Read - Yashoda release date: Samantha Ruth Prabhu thriller movie postponed; makers have this BIG plan for the release
