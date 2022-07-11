Pandya Store: Fans of Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik demand presence of their faves on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, say we are bored of old faces [Read Tweets]

Pandya Store is one of the more underrated shows of Star Plus. The TRPs have been pretty consistent given the shifts in timings, and fans adore the couples. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik who play the role of Shiva and Raavi have a huge fan base. Every weekend, we are seeing leading couples of Star Plus on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna - Rupali Ganguly, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer and others are seen as regulars on the show. Of late, we also saw Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein on the show. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung drops aesthetics from his Drive VLog; ARMY finds new wallpaper for their phone [View Pics]

Fans are upset that they did not get to see Shiva and Raavi in the new promo. They feel their faves have least visibility as compared to the others. They tweeted to the channel to give them some rest. Take a look at the tweets...

Or humee bhi do teen parivaar se chutkaraa dedo thakkkk gyi m unko dekhte dekhte WE WANT SHIVI STARPLUS https://t.co/biRJk1kz0S — ????? ?????? ? (@princess6086) July 11, 2022

They are the only reason for trp

Give them the deserved respect

Give them more screen space in #ravivaarwithstarparivar@StarPlus WE WANT SHIVI STARPLUS https://t.co/tbUMCYvms5 — Nisha_backup (@BackupaccNisha) July 11, 2022

i hope upcoming episode of RWSP won't be a disappointment.I'll tune into starplus only for ShiVi-the sole attraction of pandyastore.@StarPlus High time get your facts right..Viewers love to see shiva raavi on screen not bhabhi WE WANT SHIVI STARPLUS https://t.co/Pw2Qrr00wm — Ruchika (@Ruchika_58) July 11, 2022

Editing off the scenes nd changing d camera focus to one's who is not even performing is totally unethical behaviour!

Highly disappointed. @StarPlus @Sphere_origins #ravivaarwithstarparivaar WE WANT SHIVI STARPLUS — Rups? (@Darmiyaaan_) July 11, 2022

It's highly disappointing to see the promo of #ravivaarwithstarparivaar for next week.. The ones we are interested to watch were not shown in one frame at all

We want to see shiva and raavi, not anyone else @StarPlus WE WANT SHIVI STARPLUS pic.twitter.com/01TAwIaOD3 — P? (@snowflakes_wish) July 11, 2022

Pandya Store is the remake of the Tamil serial and deals with a Gujarati family. Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan are the lead couple of the show. But younger crowds love Raavi (Alice Kaushik) and Kanwar Dhillon who plays Shiva.