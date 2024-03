Pandya Store: Sahil Uppal and Surabhi Das, who essay the characters of Chiku and Isha respectively, will soon bid adieu to the show. The duo announced their exit from the show a few weeks back. One thought that the duo would leave the show as soon as they made the official announcement about their exit. However, the fact that both the actors were still seen in the recent episodes started speculations that maybe the duo have changed their plans of exiting the show. However, recently Surabhi Das confirmed that she and Sahil are indeed bidding adieu to the show and also revealed the exact details about their last days. Also Read - Before Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon was supposed to be a part of THIS TV serial; 'Things changed last minute'

Here's when Sahill Uppal and Surabhi Das will make their FINAL exit from the show

Shedding light on their last shoot days on Pandya Store, Surabhi Das, while speaking to India Forums, said that both she and Sahil are certainly bidding adieu to the show. She stated that they will conclude the shoot for their respective parts by the end of March as they have more 10 to 12 days of shoot left. On being asked what will happen to their respective characters post her and Sahil's exit, the actress shared an interesting update. Surabhi confirmed that most likely she and Sahil will exit the show around the same time as both the characters' storylines are linked with each other. However, she remained clueless when asked about what will happen to their characters post their exit. Surbhi stated that the characters may have an end or maybe a new storyline will be curated for their respective characters. She said that as of now, she has no idea about what the makers are exactly planning regarding their characters.

In the same interview, Surabhi also opened up about her tentative projects post making an exit from Pandya Store. The actress said that she has two to three projects in the pipeline but those are not daily soaps. She said that she is right now thinking outside the box and is planning to work in OTT and films. The actress also stated that she is fully aware that she might not get lead roles in OTT and films at this stage of her career and hence she is eyeing to do small but impactful roles in OTT and films.