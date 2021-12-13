Of late, we have seen that there are many shows that do not get huge TRPs but have a very loyal online fan following. One of them is Pandya Store. The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. The fans are loving the chemistry between #ShiVi played by Kanwar and Alice. It seems they are a couple in real life too. While the show has decent numbers for its time slot, the new couple have infused new life. Yesterday, fans saw some romantic moments between Raavi and Shiva. They totally loved it. But the makers have planned a new track involving Dhara (Shiny Doshi) and her IVF treatment. They feel people should show more #ShiVi moments that always talking about the Bhabhi and her sacrifices. Take a look at Twitter... Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj, Imlie's Malini, Udaariyaan's Jasmine - 7 side characters on Top TV shows who sidelined main leads
We can see that fans are very happy with the makers for using the couple to highlight Shiny Doshi's character of Dhara. The two young actors are doing a wonderful job on the show. This is not something unusual but we hope Pandya Store take these requests seriously and distribute the scenes in a better way. Also Read - TRP Report week 41 by ORMAX MEDIA: Anupamaa DETHRONES Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store climb the chart
