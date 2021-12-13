Of late, we have seen that there are many shows that do not get huge TRPs but have a very loyal online fan following. One of them is Pandya Store. The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. The fans are loving the chemistry between #ShiVi played by Kanwar and Alice. It seems they are a couple in real life too. While the show has decent numbers for its time slot, the new couple have infused new life. Yesterday, fans saw some romantic moments between Raavi and Shiva. They totally loved it. But the makers have planned a new track involving Dhara (Shiny Doshi) and her IVF treatment. They feel people should show more #ShiVi moments that always talking about the Bhabhi and her sacrifices. Take a look at Twitter... Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj, Imlie's Malini, Udaariyaan's Jasmine - 7 side characters on Top TV shows who sidelined main leads

Raavi holds Shiva's hamd and takes him away from Gaura's room with Full Haq and then she says sorry for holding his hand..

Shiva says he doesn't want Sorry and asks for Kamaal too??

Doesn't leave her hand..❤️‍?❤️‍? Looks like he is about to kiss her ?

Raavi runs#PandyaStore — Abhi063 (@Ab0612ish) December 13, 2021

Please don't watch on TV today.. Milne do warning. They deserve it.. If they want to show crap bhabhi bhabhi & want to force feed us that entire existence of everyone is bcz of bhabhi even after knowing that TRP audience hate bhabhi jaap then that's what they deserve #PandyaStore — shru (@aur_bata0) December 13, 2021

Dev jugad nikalega? ? You're an MBA pass and yet you sit at home and rely on the store's income? What's the use of your degree then? And let's not talk about how his entire personality is based upon opposing his wife, who was actually making sense today. Useless. #PandyaStore — ✿ (@blissbunglex) December 13, 2021

My heart is breaking more n more thinking about how makers brought that kitchen scene n Shiva's open up with raavi only to bring dhara's Mahanta infront of whole family. They only used shivi for that. ?? Nark mein jaoge salo. #pandyastore — Lilly ?? (@Nirjhor150212) December 13, 2021

And every time i feel like stabbing the makers for this. LET ME WATCH MY BABIES WITHOUT THE LITERAL WORSHIP FROM THEIR MOUTHS#PandyaStore https://t.co/fTojB6W3pp — meghna ? (@kaagazkatukda) December 13, 2021

BHABHI KA SACRIFICE SACRIFICE AND WHAT ABOUT SHIVA @ChoubaySushil ? SHIVE HAS ACTUALLY SACRIFICED MORE THEN DORA Bhabhi!! HIS STUDIES ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT THING AND YOU BETTER DON'T MAKE HIM SACRIFICE IT FOR THW SAKE OF HIS FAMILY!!#PandyaStore https://t.co/7XZ7BRJ76s — Jeel?? (@JeelBhatt_16) December 13, 2021

We can see that fans are very happy with the makers for using the couple to highlight Shiny Doshi's character of Dhara. The two young actors are doing a wonderful job on the show. This is not something unusual but we hope Pandya Store take these requests seriously and distribute the scenes in a better way.