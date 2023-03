Kanwar Dhillon is known to all TV viewers of India as Shiva Pandya from the daily soap, Pandya Store. He plays the role of Shiva, the rebellious but emotional younger brother. Kanwar Dhillon has won immense praise for his acting on the show. His name trends on social media quite often. On the occasion of his birthday, Kanwar Dhillon announced a Meet and Greet with fans. His fans went gaga and did that every possible thing to get the opportunity to meet their favorite star. In a statement, Kanwar Dhillon spoke about why he decided to do something like this. the actors recently spilled more beans about the Meet also opened up about the purpose and lot more. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]

Kanwar tells, "My fans went gaga over the idea of me doing a Meet & Greet with them. The emails and dm's have since then been crazy! I'm happy with the response and I have shortlisted some people. It was always meant to be a very intimate gathering and we shall have around 20 of them present on the day. A lot of them want to come but can't make it due to various reasons."

Feeling grateful for the response he got from his fans, Kanwar says, "Travelling from different cities for meeting me makes my belief in giving back to them even stronger. The very thought of them taking so efforts mean a lot to me. Some things can't be expressed in words and it's exactly that feeling! I feel blessed to have earned genuine and loyal fans who love me so much. I hope this continues for years to come because I want to keep doing this in the future as well."

Meanwhile, his fans are eager to meet him in person and though Kanwar is busy with the shoots for his show, then too, he's looking after every arrangement personally.