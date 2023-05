Pandya Store is one of the popular shows of Indian TV. Fans adore the chemistry of Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) and Raavi (Alice Kaushik) on the show. As we know, Indian TV viewers have become quite vociferous on Twitter. They are quick to call out bigamy, extramarital affairs and weak portrayal of women. Some days back, the Pakistani show Tere Bin came under extreme scrutiny. It was because the promo hinted that their was marital affair. Needless to say, people slammed the writers, channels and producers. Lead actors Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi also got the spotlight albeit in a negative manner. Now, Pandya Store is under the scanner. Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

On the show, Prerna (Maira Dharti Mehra) tells Raavi (Alice Kaushik) that Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) tried to force himself on her. She says that she will send him to jail for this. Raavi tells Prerna that Shivank assumed that she had accepted him as her husband, which is why he took the liberty. Fans are enraged that such a dialogue has been given to one of the main female leads of the show. It is Dhara (Shiny Doshi) who gets Shivank arrested. Fans of Alice Kaushik have slammed makers for just dialogues which have led to the trolling of the young actress. Take a look at the tweets...

The girl who took stand for herself & left the house bcz her husband "character assassinated" her is defending the attempt to "marital rape/ sexual assault" today! Woww makers, truly progressive!? That's how you ruin one of the strongest FL by your trash writing.#PandyaStore — K! (@baatein_dil_ki_) May 29, 2023

Some insight. Many sensible Shiva and Raavi fans have always pointed the wrong shown in #pandyastore. Whether it was physical abuse, mental abuse, regressive mentality of certain characters, over intrusion of certain characters in between wife and husband and many more. — dazzling _girl (@dazzlin44081511) May 29, 2023

Tf???! What kind FL says such crap??? ChutiyaStore is one of the most pathetic and disgusting show on air and so are its main characters!!! pic.twitter.com/4Y2M6ztylm — ? (@gumrahaikoi) May 29, 2023

She just defended sexual assault?? — Hoecake (@dementorramen) May 29, 2023

We have to see how makers decide to redeem the characters of Raavi and Shivank. Fans of Alice Kaushik have slammed makers saying that