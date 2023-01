Pandya Store is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has an ensemble cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Verma and others. The show will complete two years on 25th January. There are four couples on the show, Gautam-Dhara, Shiva-Raavi, Dev-Rishita and Krish-Shweta right now. The drama is surrounding the family and how they overcome various difficulties. Right now, they are fighting Shweta and her evil tactics and want to get their hands on Suman's husband's death certificate. But things are going to be difficult. And as per buzz, there is going to be a leap. Fans are livid over the same. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 struggles to make it to top 5 [Full list]

No Leap No Kid for Shivi trends on Twitter

Of late, Twitter has become a new Entertainment News hub for the fans where they get all the updates about various shows, films and other things related to Entertainment. Pandya Store is one of the same. As per the buzz, the makers are planning a leap in Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi starrer Pandya Store. While they play one of the lead couples on the show, it is Shiva and Raavi that has a huge fanbase. Yes, we are talking about Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. Also Read - TRP Report Week 50: Anupamaa-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain unshaken; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs booster

Fans have a demand from Pandya Store makers

If the latest buzz is anything to go by, Pandya Store will take a leap after which Shiva and Raavi will be seen having a kid. Well, there is no confirmation on the same right now but the fans are pretty upset. They want a proper track for Shiva and Raavi. They want Shiva to be educated with Raavi having a full pregnancy track just like Rishita, etc. Kanwar and Alice are loved as a couple both on and off-screen. Netizens are trending No leap no kid for Shivi on Twitter. Check it out here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and other shows where baby and pregnancy drama made fans tear their hair [View List]

@ChoubaySushil@Vinodranganath @Starplus @Sphere_origins @rahimansari08

Don't skip Raavi's pregnancy phase We want to see shivi progression together ? We Shiva's education track NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI https://t.co/JQLA5v7LAs — manjunaik01__ KDICE AND SHIVI IS MY COMRADE (@ManjuShivi) January 2, 2023

We shivi fandom! Are powerful!!! We waited for 2 yrs for their confession thats how strong We are now We dont want leap and we will make sure there is NO LEAP NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — zai (fan account) (@zaipikachu) January 2, 2023

@ChoubaySushil@Vinodranganath @Starplus @Sphere_origins aapko kis baat ki jaldi lagi h?Aaj bachho wala LEAP 4 din baad kuch option nh hoga aapke paas fir generation leap mardoge yehi irada h naa aapka??Kyun kyun kyu??Aisa mat karo please #shivi chaiye NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — manjunaik01__ KDICE AND SHIVI IS MY COMRADE (@ManjuShivi) January 2, 2023

Yaar! They changed everything like since when was changing a characters style in the script, like why did they change shiva clothing? u didnt notice? it was before checked patterns its more like the orginal shiva now they have, kdice acting is on the top NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — zai (fan account) (@zaipikachu) January 2, 2023

makers you might regret this decision later, if you do this now your gonna get less trp and regret... once you show leap theres no turning back!! think again NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — zai (fan account) (@zaipikachu) January 2, 2023

Please don't skip shivi's parenthood. NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI https://t.co/JWufymcQrY — ?????? :) (@khushiiyaan) January 2, 2023

I wanted shivi progression,shivi,forehead kisses NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Akriti sharma (@raviya_sharma) January 2, 2023

There was no convo betn Shiva & Raavi after he came bk from death track

Why their story is always rushed..why is there nt a single happy moment and a healthy convo betn them @ChoubaySushil @Sphere_origins @StarPlus NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) January 2, 2023

The much needed outbursts after PS burnt for Shiva is missed as he was the one who built the first floor of the store..he didn't even received a single acknowledgement frm fam fr his good work instead fam chose to praise Dev fr his no efforts NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) January 2, 2023

They get pleasure in torturing us NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI https://t.co/Mh2LZDEAx1 — ~J ? (@retaj28843978) January 2, 2023

When every other couple had sr nd pregnancy phase why not shivi.

They are Audience pullers.

We need happy shivi. Then enjoying Pregnancy.

Shiva caring for Raavi. raavi mood swings. NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — _?????_ (fan account) (@_anonymous_0600) January 2, 2023

We hv been rooting for our ShiVi since 1 & a half years

But u hv never given justice fr their story

We still continued to watch the show with a lean hope tht their story wud unfold soon,bt u hv decided to completely chop their story off & add bacha drama!

NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) January 2, 2023

Auditions r going on for after leap casts..3 kids' videos r circulating on sm. Acc to people's speculations they're bringing a kid for ShiVi. NO sr. NO pregnancy. Just a leap and boom a baccha in Raavi's god. NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Rosy K (Fan Account) (@ghaneri_sham) January 2, 2023

It's been four months shivi pappi nahi mili, ek marham patti scene tak nahi diya bc aaj... Shivi fd ka dukh dard peeda is constant. Yaha pappi nahi sidha baccha milta hai... NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Suno Chanda? (@dounicornexists) January 2, 2023

We are interested only to watch ShiVi and their continuing story

This leap is being planned coz there is nothing to show abt ur fav char, but how can u forget and abort the chars of ShiVi?!

They r the viewers fav,sidelining & ruining them will NEVER help NO LEAP NO KID FOR SHIVI — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) January 2, 2023

Pandya Store is back in the TOP 5 on the TRP charts. It has garnered a TRP of 2 this week.