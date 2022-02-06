Pandya Store enjoys decent popularity online. Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have a huge fanbase, especially. Their pictures together on social media, apart from their scenes together in Pandya Store often make a lot of noise online. Fans love their chemistry and watching them together. They are also rumoured to be dating. And in the upcoming episode of Pandya Store, we will see Raavi shocking Shiva with a sizzling hot performance on Katrina Kaif starrer Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Originally performed by Raveena Tandon, the song is a seductive number and Alice Kaushik has done a FAB job in the rainy sequence. Also Read - Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan — Times second male leads stole the thunder from leading men
Raavi is trying to win over Shiva's love and trust. Raavi has realised her true feelings for Shiva. She doesn't want to lose or divorce him and hence has been doing everything possible to win him over. And now, in the upcoming episode of Pandya Store, we will see Raavi performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani in front of Shiva. They get drenched in the rain too. ShiVi fans are hailing both Alice and Kanwar for their performance in the steamy rainy sequence. Check out the tweets here:
Kanwar Dhillon had previously asked whether he is dating Alice. The actor had told Etimes, "I am glad that people are liking my paring with Alice to a level that they want to see us together as a couple in real life. But as of now we are really good friends and nothing beyond that. Such a crazy thing happened when I worked with late Pratyusha Banerjee in Hum Hain Na. In that serial too the fans loved our chemistry. But with Alice, the fans' response has reached another level altogether. We will see with time if things change between us. And I am that kind of a person that if I ever date Alice, I will announce it to the world."
