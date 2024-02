Pandya Store: The television show starring Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in lead roles has been a viewer's favourite for a long time. Post-leap, many new faces were introduced in the show. Actor Sahil Uppal, known for his roles in Ek Shringaar Swabhiman and Pinjra, entered the show months after the leap was taken. He essayed the character of Chiku, and the audience was in love with his acting chops. However, in a sad update, the actor has decided to bid adieu to the show. The actor also revealed his reason behind exiting the popular show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Pandya Store: Sahil Uppal quits the show

In an exclusive conversation with TOI, Sahil Uppal said that the reason he joined Pandya Store was that in the previous seasons, although there were many characters, makers made sure that each character was treated equally in terms of screen space and story. Keeping the same expectations, the actor revealed that he joined Pandya Store. Initially, the story was about his character, and he even had a good screen space.

However, as the story progressed, he felt that his character didn't have enough screen time. Sahil said that he understood that a television show cannot always be about one specific character, and hence he waited patiently for the makers to highlight his character. However, even after waiting patiently, when the actor felt that his screen time was not improving, he decided to quit the show.

Sahil said that the decision is amicable between him and the production house. The actor shared that whatever time he has spent on Pandya Store is very close to his heart and something he will always cherish. The actor also reveals that he will not join a show going forward midway. Explaining the reason behind his decision, Sahil said that when a show is already established with old characters, there are high chances that a new character may get overlooked in the long run as viewers most of the time have already zeroed down on their favourites. Sahil states that as of now, his focus will be only on lead roles. It would be interesting to see which actor will be replacing Sahil in Pandya Store.