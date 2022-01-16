Pandya Store starring Kinshuk Mahajan, , Simran Budharup and others is among the most popular TV shows. Like all Television serials, there are few negative characters too in the show. However, with the boom in social media, these negative characters have been at the recieving end of the trolls. Netizens sometimes tend to forget that the stars are simply playing a character, and target them through mean comments. Simran Budharup who plays the role of Rishita recently opened up on how she received rape threats and defamatory comments on social media. Also Read - Ormax Media Power Rating: TMKOC beats Anupamaa; Imlie makes a smashing comeback on the list of most-liked TV show

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Simran mentioned that earlier she used to ignore the comments coming her way, but the situation got out of control. She took a stand against the trolls and filed a complaint with Cyber police. She was quoted saying this is not the first time that she has received such negative comments but an action was required to be taken. The actress said, "This isn't the first time we are getting trolled, I still remember when my character was at the little grey shade I used to get hate comments but I took that sportingly thinking that they are hating my character and not me. But now, things have gone too far and these threats turned quite personal."

Simran further added that she went live on Instagram and called all the netizens who sent her defamatory messages to joing her for confrontation. Many did not have the courage to do so. "I even went live to confront them and sent requests to join the live feed to all the profiles that were sending these threats to Shiny and me. Most of them are kids, young teenagers who really don't know what are they speaking, they are just influenced by social media and television fandoms," she said.