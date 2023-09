Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship has been the talk of the town since Bigg Boss 13. While Paras was in the Bigg Boss house, he spoke many things about Akanksha and his closeness to Mahira Sharma also raised many questions. Recently, when Akanksha entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 and she was seen saying that Paras Chhabra did not give any closure to their relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more catch up at success bash; Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani go missing

Now, Paras has reacted to Akanksha's comments. Speaking to Etimes, Paras said that he does not know why Akanksha wants a closure. He said that their relationship is long over and he does not usually talk about his exes. However, Paras is now talking about this because people have been questioning him and he wants to put his story forward.

Paras reacts to Akanksha's no closure comments

He shared that he is surprised that even after winning Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, Akanksha is still talking about him. He spoke about the red shoes Akanksha gifted him during Bigg Boss 13. He said that the shoes were not original and it was just the first copy which she got for Rs 2100 and they were actually a collab-shoe made by some random guy.

He said that Akanksha has not spent even a peny on him. Paras also said that she is very manipulative. He gave an example from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and said that Akanksha kept saying that she does not want to get close to Jad Hadid and in the end, she kissed him only.

He added that Akanksha has been using his name since a long time and he wants to end this chapter now. He said that he has been in relationship with many girls since 2010 to 2023. However, he is happily single right now. He is enjoying this single phase and when he was in a relationship, he could never talk to his friends.

Paras said that he is not meant for relationships but believes in marriage. The actor said that he will now find the right person and get married.