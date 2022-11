Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat turned a year old yesterday. Paras turned 26 and he threw a grand birthday bash for all his friends and well-wishers. It was attended by his team of Jhalak which included choreographers, and celebs such as Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and more. Other celebs such as Navika Kotia, Anupamaa cast members Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more joined Paras Kalnawat's birthday celebration. Missing from the birthday celebrations was Rupali Ganguly. Paras had a blast during his birthday celebrations and his Instagram stories are proof of the same.

Paras Kalnawat celebrates his birthday with the Anupamaa cast

Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Nidhi Shah aka Vanraj, Kavya and Kinjal from Anupamaa dropped by to celebrate Paras Kalnawat's birthday in the city. The grand birthday celebrations were held at Tori in the maximum city. Paras Kalnawat's birthday celebrations are all over the news today. Madalsa Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of the four of them – her, Sudhanshu, Nidhi and birthday boy Paras. Rupali Ganguly was not seen at the birthday bash. If was reported that Rupali did not get in touch with Paras after he was ousted. Paras also shared that they didn't have a chance to talk after he left Anupamaa.

Check Paras, Nidhi, Madasla and Sudhanshu's video here:

Nidhi Shah wishes Paras with a multiple pictures post

Nidhi Shah shared a lot of selfies with Paras Kalnawat. One from the sets of Anupamaa, back when Paras Kalnawat was playing Samar in the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show. She also posted two selfies from last night's party with Paras. In one of the pictures, we see Nidhi giving a peck to Paras on his cheeks.

Check Nidhi Shah's birthday post for Paras here:

Paras Kalnawat-Anupamaa team fall out

A couple of months ago, Paras Kalnawat was ousted by the production house of Anupamaa. The production team released a statement saying that he had breached the contract by signing up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Back then, Paras called it a PR stunt by the production house and said that within minutes of him getting his email, the news was all over the media.