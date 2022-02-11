and impressed one and all with their performance in the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 1 and 2. Season 3 of the show was streamed on Voot as a web series. In all three seasons, Parth and Niti’s chemistry was one of the highlights, and their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together again. Well, BollywoodLife has exciting news for the fans of both the actors. We have exclusively learned that the two actors will be seen together in not one, but two projects. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty, Surbhi Chandna and 8 more celebs who refused to do be part of Salman Khan's show – view pics

Reportedly, one of the projects will be Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan movie. According to sources, the makers of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan have planned a movie that will actually be an amalgamation of scenes from all three seasons of the show. So, the audience who loved their chemistry in the show will once again get to see them in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan movie. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Parth Samthaan and more — Comebacks of 10 TV actors we are waiting for in 2022

Meanwhile, another project of the actors together will reportedly be a music video. Parth and Niti will be seen romancing in a music video, and BollywoodLife has got some exclusive pictures for you all from the song. Check out the pictures below… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Raina's secret marriage; Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Vaishno Devi trip, Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's reunion and more

This year, Parth has been a part of many music videos like Sabki Baaratein Aayi, Single Saiyaan, and . The actor’s last show on TV was Kasautii Zindagii Kay which aired from 2018 to 2020. Parth impressed everyone with his performance as Anurag in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

Talking about Niti, the actress was last seen in . She got married to Parikshit Bawa in August 2020, and since then she has been on a break. Her fans would surely be excited to watch their favourite actress in the music video with Parth.