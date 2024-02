Parth Samthaan was last seen in the music video Sabki Baaratein Aayi 2 with Zaara Yesmin. It is the new version of the superhit song from the Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar film Janaam Samjha Karo. The handsome hunk did an interview with an entertainment channel where he was asked about his marriage. The actor said he believed in the concept of never say never. Parth Samthaan said that he might tie the knot in 2024 or early 2025. He told this to Pinkvilla four months after debunking all rumours of tying the knot with Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii Kumar. Also Read - Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 6: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor to reunite; MaNan fans wonder if it will end in marriage [Check Reactions]

Khushalii Kumar was upset with the wedding rumours

When the news came out that Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar were planning to marry in January 2024, she said that she was irritated, shocked and angry. She said this was the first time she had such a marriage rumour that too with a specific time line. But she admitted that Parth Samthaan and she are good friends. They have worked together in a film, Gudchaddhi that also stars Raveena Tandon. Parth Samthaan had said that the rumours were false and baseless. But now, he has admitted that a marriage might happen. It is very much possible that the hunk is dating someone but has kept the person away from the limelight. In the past, he was linked to Erica Fernandes who was his co-star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She cleared the air saying that her then-beau was a non-industry person. Or maybe Parth Samthaan is exploring options in the arranged marriage space. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai and more TV celebs who spoke about their mental health issues

Parth Samthaan's upcoming movie

The handsome model and actor who is best known as Manik Malhotra might be soon seen on a new TV show, Society Wala Love with Sargun Kaur Luthra. The news was apparently confirmed by the casting director of the show. Parth Samthaan last played Anurag Basu in the reboot of the classic TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming up with a new season on Jio Cinema. The timeless show still has fans swooning over MaNan. Parth Samthaan's return on TV is keenly awaited. He has millions of female fans all over Southeast Asia.