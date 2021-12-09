and Erica Fernandes came close while they became part of Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2. However, Parth left the show and now is on a break from television. Ever since then rumors are rife that there have been differences between them. In fact, the rumours are so strong that they aren't even on talking terms with each other. Also Read - RRR trailer launch: After Prabhas in Baahubali, Jr. NTR reveals how many movies he LET GO to complete the S.S. Rajamouli epic

However, Parth finally clarifies the air around the fight between them in an interaction with TOI. He said, " We are actively in touch with each other. It's been a long time that we haven't met each other, hopefully, we shall do that soon. We keep seeing each other's social media profiles for updates though; like I know she's in Dubai right now. I have no cold vibes with her, but I share a good equation with her."

We hope Parth and Erica fans will now take a sigh of relief as their favorite couple are at least finds of not more.

Parth even said that he is on a TV break and wants to do webs shows and films, “If you talk about television then, I have taken a break right now. I want to work on web shows and films right now, so television is a no for a while. Moreover, it gets too hectic and monotonous for me. I wanted to do something different, because artists also feel saturated at one point of time. On the other hand, web content is more relaxed and in a real space”.

Reportldy the actor will soon make his debut along with Bollywood actress .