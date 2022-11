and Zara Yesmi have featured in the remake version of the classic song Hothon Pe Bas. The original number was filmed on and Saif Ali Khan in the movie, Yeh Dillagi. The new number has been sung by Seepi Jha and Sameer Khan. The new version is more like a club number. But we can say that this one is more like a club number. Fans of Parth Samthaan have gone crazy seeing how hot he is looking in the video. The part where he comes out dressed in a transparent white shirt is getting a lot of traction on Twitter. Parth Samthaan has always had a hot image after his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He has also signed a Bollywood film. Take a look at the thirst tweets that have flooded social media by his fans...

Omagooooooo! ??❤️‍?? this man stole the whole damn music video ?? HONTHON PE BASS FT PARTH#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/DjPztWk7OO — The_parths_shethy (@ShethyThe) November 4, 2022

Parth's visual,lip sync everything about him is perfect but I wish we get to see him dance?#ParthSamthaan #Honthonpebas

HONTHON PE BAS FT PARTH pic.twitter.com/CRkyLl5Div — ? (@parthsjoy) November 4, 2022

FUCKINGGGG THIS!!!! CALL THE FUCKING AMBULANCE I CAN'T BREATH AFTER THIS ????❤️‍? HONTHON PE BAS FT PARTH#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/uM4HpGt0Ei — zainab♡ (@zainabbbb__) November 4, 2022

None can come close to samthaan when it comes to lipsync

HONTHON PE BAS FT PARTH#ParthSamthaanpic.twitter.com/sa3bpN7ouK — 『?』 (@HameshaParth) November 4, 2022

Parth Samthaan has signed a movie, Ghudchadi which should come out in the coming year. The fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is also here. The hunk sent his best wishes to co-star who is on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.