Pathaan is going to release soon. The film brings Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen in a full-fledged action avatar and it is one of the most highly awaited films. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Recently, the song titled Besharam Rang made it to the internet. It sees Deepika Padukone in her sexiest avatar, while Shah Rukh Khan's swag is on point. However, it is mired in controversy as many have objected to the clothes worn by the stars. But Besharam Rang seems to have impressed many too as TV divas like , Shivangi Joshi and more are hooked to it.

On Instagram, Hina Khan who is one of the well-known TV divas, shared a video that shows her pulling off sultry moves on and Besharam Rang. Wearing a shimmering outfit, Hina Khan is killing it with her moves.

The star Shivangi Joshi also grooved to Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Wearing a short dress, Shivangi Joshi makes some sultry moves that will make you go uff.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann also made a video on Besharam Rang. She is enjoying a vacation in the mountains and she grooved in the snow leaving the temperature soaring.

Not just these three ladies, many created reels and videos whilst dancing on Besharam Rang. Former Bigg Boss contestant Dalljiet Kaur shared a video on Instagram that sees her dancing effortlessly. Watch the video here. Khwahish Gal too is among the ladies who showed off her moved on Besharam Rang. Check out the video here. Guess keeping the controversy aside, the song seems to be a hit among all.