Popular television actress Pavitra Punia who was in love with Eijaz Khan has been in the limelight post her break-up with him. Both Pavitra and Eijaz are grabbing eyeballs for their break up news. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Pavitra spoke her heart out about her breakup with boyfriend Eijaz. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jasmin Bhasin, Dipika Kakar and more TV celebs in inter-faith relationships

Pavitra refused to share any details on the same matter and requested everyone to respect her privacy. She even spoke about losing her father, who was her biggest support system. She even said that she does not want to focus on relationships or marriage. She even said that right now she wants to take care of her family and focus on her career. Also Read - Fake or Real: Before Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15, these contestants survived in the show due to their love angle

Pavitra added that she has an elder sibling who considers her as his mother. She said that she is the responsible one right now in the family and has to take the necessary steps for them. The actress has signed multiple projects and is quite excited for the same. But, the diva is not ready to get married now and said she wants to take care of her family. She added saying, 'If you have heard something about our relationship, it must be right. I don't know.

On the work front, Pavitra was seen in Love U Zindagi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 14 and more shows.