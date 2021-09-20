It's been a few weeks since Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode. The actor died on September 2 due to heart attack at the age of 40. After watching Shehnaaz Gill being in a trauma and helpless at Sidharth's funeral, fans and her industry colleagues have been expressing their concern about her health every now and then. Recently, was seen interacting with the media and she was asked to share an update on Shehnaaz's health condition. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and others that will make you giggle

When Pavitra was asked if she has spoken to Shehnaaz and how is she coping with Sidharth's death while referring to fans sharing old videos of hers, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant said that Shehnaaz should be given her private space to heal and get back to her normal life as soon as possible.

"It is still very difficult to digest the fact that we lost Sidharth. I have not spoken to Shehnaaz because I think she needs to stay in peace. I don't think she would be in a state to reply to anyone. And to ask her if she is alright, we all know in what state she is. She is not in a good frame right now. I don't know what video her fans have uploaded online but I'm sure it must have been something to motivate her that will give her more strength. I would just pray that Shehnaaz gets back on her feet because I'm sure Sidharth must be watching over somewhere from up there wishing she gets back to normal life. And we are also waiting to see that," Pavitra told the media.

Pavitra had earlier opened up on the bond between Sid and Shehnaaz and said that their relationship was no less than of a husband and wife. “I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss,” she had told HT.

Sidharth Shukla's family had released their first statement after his untimely demise thanking fans for all the support and requested privacy to grieve. The family also thanked the Mumbai Police force "for their sensitivity and compassion."