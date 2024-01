Pavitra Punia is one of the most talented actresses of Telly Town. She has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Daayan, Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka and more. She was also a part India's most loved reality show, Bigg Boss. She was a part of season 14 and was one of the strongest contestants of the show. Pavitra met Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14 and they fell in love. However, Pavitra has opened up about the dark side post the show ended. She shared that post she came out of Bigg Boss 14, it was the most challenging time for her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Pavitra Punia calls out makers for character assassinating Munawar Faruqui on national television; says 'He has a child'

Pavitra Punia talks about the tough times post Bigg Boss

She spoke to Etimes and said that she did face a bit of financial issues during the lockdown but the worst time was when she came out of Bigg Boss 14. She said that it was the darkest period of her life when she didn't have work, and the money she earned from Bigg Boss had run out while taking care of her family. Also Read - Pavitra Punia makes a shocking statement about wedding amid breakup rumours with Eijaz Khan

She added, "It's not about being rich, but rather about responsibility. For instance, if I'm in a hospital, I wouldn't ask my mother for her credit or debit card. It's a child's responsibility. Similarly, when you're with friends, you wouldn't ask if they have money when you're the one who's unwell, right? You understand what I mean."

Pavitra was struggling with thoughts of suicide

She further said that when one is the only earning member of the family, they want to do everything for their parents. She also called that phase, the covid moment for her and it was worst that the actual covid times. She said that after coming out of Bigg Boss 14, her life took a drastic turn when, on December 27th, her father met with an accident.

She said that the following one and a half years were incredibly challenging, marking the darkest phase of her life. She said, "I found myself on the brink of depression, struggling with thoughts of suicide. It was an immensely difficult time, and I truly believe that the love of my family saved me. I remember feeling like it would only take seconds for me to do something irreversible."

However, she thought of her 10 dogs and decided to face the situation and she came out of it strongly. Pavitra is currently with Eijaz Khan but there have been rumours that they have decided to separate.