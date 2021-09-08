Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande terribly missing Sushant Singh Rajput? Says, 'Wish I could go back to feel things twice'

With the premiere of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 drawing ever so near, it looks like Ankita Lokhande is again feeling her Sushant Singh Rajput's loss greatly as hinted by her latest post, where she shared her new look from the show, but the caption seems all about late ex