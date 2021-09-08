Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is set to return soon and viewers are waiting with bated breath for it. The initial TV show has a huge fan-following, with the reruns still eagerly watched and it had turned and into household names. And while Ankita Lokhande is returning for the second season, Sushant Singh Rajput's absence is still being felt. People are enthused to see how fills the void, but there's no doubt that SSR will be terribly missed, probably most of all by Ankita Lokhande herself as it was on the sets of Pavitra Rishta that the two had fallen in love. Also Read - From Rhea Chakraborty to Shah Rukh Khan: 9 celebs who were brutally trolled after the deaths of fan-favourite stars

In fact, despite Ankita and Sushant having parted ways some time after the latter had embarked on his successful film career, she still harboured strong feelings for him, evidenced by how badly she was affected by his untimely demise and how she had stood like a pillar by his family's side at their time of need. And now, with the premiere of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 drawing ever so near, it looks like the actress is again feeling her ex's loss greatly as hinted by her latest post, where she shared her new look from the show, but the caption seems all about Sushant.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande posted a few pictures from the sets of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, and captioned them: "Somedays I wish I could go back in life not to change anything but to feel few things twice. Feels nostalgic and gr8 I m back where I started from ( my roots / my home away home ) my PAVITRA RISHTA set. Seeking blessings and performing alone this time for my Bappa #pavitrarishta Ganpati event." Check out her post below:

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 streams on ZEE5 from 15th September onward.