Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS his first reaction when he was approached to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, we saw and starting the shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and shared their pics as Manav and Archana on social media. While fans showered their love on the lead stars, bashed the cast and makers and said that no one can replace SSR and they will boycott this show. Amid this controversy, Shaheer Sheikh revealed his reaction when the makers approached him for the show through a long post, where he also praised the late actor. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer wrote, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh will get acceptance as the new Manav? Vote Now

She added, "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts.

Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa release date out, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon 2 confirmed, Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake and more

The second season of the show will stream on Alt Balaji.