Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh to play Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande?

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His demise is still a huge shock for everyone. We are still unable to believe the fact that the actor is no more. There is no one who can take his place and the way he performed on the small and big screen was just commendable. He did a lot of movies but people know him as Manav Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. The leads Ankita Lokhande and made for the most loved celebrity on-screen and off-screen couples at that time. There have been reports in Dainik Bhasker that is coming up with Pavitra Rishta season two on her digital platform. Kushal Zaveri, the director of the original TV show Pavitra Rishta confirmed the news in an interview with Dainik Bhasker. He also confirmed that Ankita Lokhande has signed the lead for Pavitra Rishta 2.

While we have our favourite Archana, people are eagerly waiting to know who would play Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav in the show. A lot of names came forward and now as per Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Shaheer Sheikh will be playing the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Well, we feel Shaheer Sheikh would definitely be a perfect choice for this role. Earlier, Harshad Chopda's name had also come forward. It was also reported that the Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 will release on ALT Balaji. It would be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant's legacy. Recently, Pavitra Rishta had completed 12 years and Ankita Lokhande had gone live on Instagram for her fans to celebrate this special occasion and also cut a beautiful fan made cake. During this live session she remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

She said, "It has been so upsetting for me today, I have seen so many videos which has Sushant, me, the entire family that made me very emotional. Pavitra Rishta is my first born. My feelings towards this show is very sacred. The entire cast and crew of Pavitra Rishta are very connected to it and we are like a big family, who meet and talk even now." She also thanked Ekta Kapoor for choosing her as Archana.