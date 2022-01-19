Archana and Manav are back, fans hail as dropped the new promo of Pavitra Rishta 2 that will be aired on Zee 5. The promo has Ankita and getting departed and moving ahead in life. However, their love for each other is intact. The promo shows that they have been through a lot of emotional turmoil, but still hold strong feelings for each other. We can see that they have ended their marriage and walked ahead in life. Manav and Ankita take admission to college and start their life with new beginnings. However, still, they end up with each other. Ankita as Archana is looking just fabulous, and fans cant wait to spread her magic onscreen once again. While Shaheer is looking perfect as Manav. When Shaheer was finalised as Manav, 's fans were extremely upset, but slowly Shaheer has managed to own hearts. Also Read - Excited for Shaheer Sheikh-Rajan Shahi's new show? Here is some LATEST update on the same [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

The moment Ankita dropped the new promo of Pavitra Rishta 2, fans are hailing their chemistry and can't wait to see them together. Ankita in one of her interviews had even said that nobody can ever replace Sushant, he was the real Manav and evens shared how she prepared herself to shoot with Shaheer and every time reminded herself that she is romancing Shaheer and not Sushant, " When you are shooting, you are on set with thousands around you. And if I start to think about Sushant, I knew I would get very distracted and wouldn’t be able to work on my character. I had to prepare myself before every romantic scene saying: ‘Ok, it’s Shaheer’ … With Sushant, it was all organic and those feelings for him came out organically in any scene. But with Shaheer, I had to prepare,". How excited are you to watch Pavitr Rishta 2? Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 star Shaheer Sheikh's father critical due to COVID; actor asks fans to pray for him