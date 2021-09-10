It seems like and beau Vicky Jain are going to take their relationship a notch higher soon after her show Pavitra Rishta 2. And this piece of information has come straight from her co-star 's mouth when they recently sat down for an interview. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's cute chemistry test will make you fall in love with Archana and Manav – watch video

During their conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita was asked about her plans after Pavitra Rishta 2. While Ankita laughed it off saying she has nothing to do, Shaheer chipped in and said, "Come on, you’re getting married!” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's dreamy pictures as Manav-Archana are a treat for fans

Shaheer's reply left Ankita shocked. She immediately asked him to shut up. "Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that. I’m not doing anything, I’m starting something from February,” Ankita quickly denied. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla's family and Shehnaaz Gill were mistreated during the funeral, say fans; Bharti Singh's inspiring weight loss journey and more

On June 15, a day after Ankita wrote a sentimental tribute to ex-boyfriend, actor , on the occasion of his first death anniversary on June 14, the actress penned an open letter professing love for her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Instagram.

"Dear Vikki, you were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world," read an excerpt from the letter.

"I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person," Ankita expressed.