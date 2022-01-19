Pavitra Rishta 2 star Shaheer Sheikh's father critical due to COVID; actor asks fans to pray for him

The third wave of Coronavirus has affected many severely. Among many is actor 's father who is in critical condition. The actor who hit the headlines for taking 's space in Pavitra Rishta 2 took to his Twitter handle to share the same with his fans. He revealed that his father is on ventilator due to severe COVID infection and asked fans to pray for his life. He wrote, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers." Also Read - Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and more: These TV stars rocked Instagram this week

Shaheer Sheikh's fans instantly started praying and dropping messages wishing for Shaheer Sheikh's father's wellbeing. Stars like , Karanvir Sharma and others also dropped in comments giving strength to the actor to fight through the hard times. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans divided over Dr. Abhimanyu and Akshara elopement news; say, 'We want grand wedding please' — read tweets

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka releases hard-hitting statement about his biopic ahead of SSR's birth anniversary

Shaheer Sheikh has been making it to the headlines for his Pavitra Rishta 2 with . The trailer of the series was recently dropped on the internet and fans are totally in love with their chemistry. The show is set to premiere on January 28 on Zee5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Apart from this, the actor remained in the news last year as he became father to a baby daughter. The actor and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are now enjoying the parental bliss with their baby being the centre of their attention. It was in Septemeber 2021 that Ruchikaa gave birth to their princess. On New Years, Shaheer had shared a cute family picture but did not reveal baby's face.