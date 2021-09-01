The wait is over for Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s fans as the trailer of ZEE5’s ‘Pavitra Rishta is out. We are introduced to Archana and Manav who get married, but there is a twist in the tale. Fans are loving Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s chemistry in the show. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's MOST heart-touching moments as Manav-Archana will make a special place in your hearts
Shaheer says that it is one of the most earnest characters. “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me – from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It’s been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that ‘Manav’ is the most earnest and pure character I’ve ever played and in today’s day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences,” said the actor. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted to the digital reprise if he was alive
Talking about the show Ankita said in a statement, “Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana’s character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to Archuu all over again”. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokande aka Archana reacts to Shaheer Sheikh stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav
The show will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15.
