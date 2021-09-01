The wait is over for and ’s fans as the trailer of ZEE5’s ‘Pavitra Rishta is out. We are introduced to Archana and Manav who get married, but there is a twist in the tale. Fans are loving Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s chemistry in the show. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's MOST heart-touching moments as Manav-Archana will make a special place in your hearts

The trailer looks good?

Looking forward to watch this. Love the softness and innocence shaheer is bringing to the character in his own way.

#ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta #ShaheerInPR2 @Shaheer_S PAVITRA RISHTA TRAILER OUT https://t.co/IOt7BUaaVa — Ananyaa~ ? (@AnnyBirdie) September 1, 2021

This actually is reminding of Shaheer as he also loves to cook.?? PAVITRA RISHTA TRAILER OUT. #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerInPR2#PavitraRishta pic.twitter.com/iMHaa1HIUx — ?????? ??? ???? ❥ (@sm_chirpsx) September 1, 2021

Wishing u all the best @Shaheer_S

Can't wait to watch u as Manav.

u are definitely going to rock and win many hearts by ur brilliant performance ?#ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/wN2NxPi6GJ — Shaheera(Jaan-E-Birdies)? (@ims66ma) September 1, 2021

Shaheer says that it is one of the most earnest characters. "It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me – from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that 'Manav' is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences," said the actor.

Talking about the show Ankita said in a statement, "Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archuu all over again".

The show will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15.