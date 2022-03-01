Indian Idol 12 jodi Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been rumoured to be in love since the show. But the two have always denied being in a relationship. They have always maintained that they are very good friends. Of late, Arunita Kanjilal was seen at the wedding of Pawandeep Rajan's sister. The two are quite sought after Indian Idol 12 for concerts and performances abroad. A video of the two from London is going viral. We can see Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal walking on the streets holding hands. She is smiling from ear to ear. Fans are thrilled to see their love birds so happy. Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal attends Pawandeep Rajan's sister's wedding; Arudeep fans gush how the singer is being treated as family [VIDEOS]

In between, there were rumors of their families being upset with the relationship rumors. In fact, it was reported that Arunita Kanjilal's family did not wish to see her act in videos. She have allegedly barred her from doing romantic videos. But this clip has heartened fans. An #AruDeep fan wrote, "Wow. Be always together like this.God bless you abundantly. Reach to the hights. Best of luck," while another one commented, "Chocolate pie before uploading this video asked Pawan and Arunita, kr tu ye wala scene upload.... Arudeep be like: kr do jab pyar kiya to darna kya."

There were rumors of how they constantly get strict diktats from families. Pawandeep Rajan has said that they are a family and that is all he can say. It seems their families want them to focus on their singing careers and not promote their personal relationship in any manner. In the video, Arunita Kanjilal is seen in a long trench coat braving the chill of London. Pawandeep Rajan is also warmly dressed. Well, it is upto them to tell everyone that they are actually a couple.