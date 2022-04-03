Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are rumoured to be dating. And however much they deny it, their fans (AruDeep shippers) love to believe that there's a spark between them. Arunita and Pawandeep are busy performing at various concerts and events. And the videos from these events and concerts keep going viral. And that's what happening as you read this. A dedicated fan page has been sharing adorable videos of the Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Fans of Arunita and Pawan cannot stop gushing over how much they compliment each other. Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate: Denzel Washington FINALLY REVEALS what advise he gave the King Richard star

One of the videos shared is of Pawandeep and Arunita crooning to Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi starrer Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Pawandeep and Arunita have crooned countless romantic songs together, but this song hits different in their voices. More videos of Pawandeep and Arunita are going viral in which Danish is seen performing while Pawandeep is performing on dhol. Arunita heads towards him and holds the mic for him as he joins Danish in singing. Fans are loving this gesture of Arunita a lot. Also Read - SHOCKING! Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela detained by cops with Rahul Sipligunj after drug-bust raid at pub – deets inside

Another video is also going viral wherein the Idols were going on stage. Arunita was about to trip when Pawandeep who was right behind her caught her. Seeing how they care for each other, AruDeep fans believe that they'll forever be together so. Aww!! Check out the videos below: Also Read - Hina Khan wishes Ramadan Mubarak, shares pictures in a burkha; fans say, 'Mashallah'

Earlier, Arunita had stayed at Pawandeep's hometown and attended his sister's wedding. Pawandeep never left her alone and took care of her all the time. Fans were super happy to see them together. Pawandeep and Arunita have denied dating rumours a lot of times. They have maintained that they are best of friends and have spent a lot of time together during Indian Idol 12, their bond has just grown thus.