Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh CONFIRM their wedding date; say will have a low key destination wedding

Lock Upp couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have announced their wedding date and that is July 9, 2022. The couple has been in the relationship for quite a time now and even made a smashing entry in Lock Upp, while Sangram couldn't last till the end and Italy gave a tough fight to Munawar Faruqui to win the title of the show. And now the couple has decided to take their relationship one step ahead.

In conversation with TOI, Sangram confirmed his marriage date and said, " Shaadi Ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka (Marriage is an important part of our life) and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date." anagram even said that they will have a low key wedding either in Udaipur or Ahmedabad.

"There are many designer friends who want to design for us for our wedding but Payal and I both want a simple wedding. My wish is to get married and then feed underprivileged kids and a lot of animals. They are pure souls and they will bless us with their hearts. Their blessings will be unmatchable. But Payal and I are still discussing things and if she feels tomorrow that she wants a lavish affair we will go for it. Payal's father is unwell so she wanted the wedding to happen in Gujarat so let's see".

The couple also announced their wedding date on their social media accounts

Sangram even expressed that the families are too excited about the wedding, " Both the families are very happy because they have been waiting for us to get married. They have grown old, both Payal and my parents, so they are very happy with the news. Payal and I’ve been together for 12 years and everything has been going smoothly between us, so it is the best time to get married. I wanted to keep my promise which I made in the Lock Upp house."