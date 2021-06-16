Pearl V Puri Case: BFF Karishma Tanna says 'He had to get bail' after the actor returns home from jail

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has finally got bail. He was released yesterday and is back home. His lawyer Rajeev Sawant confirmed that he has been granted bail. His former co-star and good friend, Karishma Tanna is happy for him. She said that he had to get bail as he is innocent. The actress said she did speak to Pearl V Puri in the evening. She told Pinkvilla, "It feels great, and finally I would just say Satyameva Jayate because there is no truth to this, so he had to get bail." She had said earlier that it was 'sheer bad luck' that he got embroiled in something so nasty. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: The Naagin 3 actor gets bail after being in custody for 11 days

Karishma Tanna was one of the first to come out in support of Pearl V Puri after he was arrested by the Vasai cops from a friend's home in Amboli. She has also revealed the name of the actress whose's daughter is the alleged victim. This led to many people trolling Karishma Tanna under the Justice Over Celeb Privilege hashtag. Even some like Devoleena Bhattacharjee said it was not right to reveal details of the family. Now, the minor victim's mom, who was Pearl V Puri's co-star has also got interim bail.

Pearl V Puri was accused of molesting a minor girl on the sets of Bepanaah Pyaar in the year 2019. The girl's father said that she told him that she was allegedly molested by the actor. While medical reports confirmed some signs of molestation, there was no evidence against the actor. Divya Khosla Kumar who is a close friend of Pearl has fought hard for his justice. She told the actress to break her silence and come in front of the media. Even from her family has been supporting the actor. Divya Khosla Kumar was in touch with Pearl's mom in the middle of all this!