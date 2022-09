Nyrraa M Banerji is known to play the stunning Pisachini on the show of the same name. The actress who has done Divya Drishti before posted her videos in an orange bikini. Both the videos have been shot underwater. Nyrraa M Banerji looks every bit a sultry mermaid in the shoot. One must applaud the photographer as well. Celebs are in awe of the video. BFF and once rumoured beau Nishant Singh Malkani was also hearts for the it. Even Sana Sayyad is gushing over the same. Nyrraa M Banerji proves that she is a good poser even when she is under water. Also Read - Pisachini's Nyra Banerjee, Sangita Ghosh in Divya Drishti, Mahekk Chahal in Kawach and more; 5 TV actresses who were too haseen for horror shows [View Pics]

Take a look at the mermaid underwater bikini video of Nyrraa M Banerjee of Pisachini fame

The actress has posted a couple of videos. Fans have left comments like Pisachini Bani Jalpari and so on. Nyrraa M Banerji plays the lead role on the show where a family is tormented by a Pisachini. In the story, she plays an evil spirit that wishes to reclaim its place in Bareilly. Harsh Rajput and Jiya Shankar are the leads of the show.

This is not the first time that fans are going gaga over an underwater bikini shoot. We saw how a pregnant wowed social media with an underwater bikini shoot as she was expecting her second child. Even and have shared underwater videos, as have the likes of from the Maldives. Nyrraa M Banerji's video is one the hottest though. On screen, people are gushing over how beautiful she is as an evil Pisachini.