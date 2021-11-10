Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka has been away from the show since 2017. Audience have been missing the silly antics of Dayaben. There were reports that the makers were trying to bring the actress back on the show but it got delayed due to COVID-19 situation. Amid the reports of her return to the show, an old selfie of Disha with her daughter Stuti has resurfaced online, that has now made her fans quite emotional. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani enacting Dayaben at an award function will surely make you nostalgic – watch video

In the picture shared by one of Disha Vakani's fan pages on Instagram, the actress can be seen holding her daughter in her arms. Disha is seen wearing a casual T-shirt and flaunting a smile on her face keeping her long locks open.

Fans have been yearning for Disha's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and requesting her to come back as Dayaben on the show. "Mam Pls Back To TMKOC," one fan commented while another one wrote, "Mam wapis Ajao na" and another added, "Please ma'am come back to tmkoc."

Another fan expressed worry over what's happening with Disha and her acting career. "Mam please only once tell me that you will be come back in tmkoc or not so that we can understand about your situation please mam please only once," the user commented.

Earlier reports had suggested that Disha might not be returning to the show until a vaccine for Covid-19 is introduced. This was also because she has a toddler and wouldn’t want to take any risk given the current situation.

Responding to the fans' frequent requests, the show's director Malav Rajda had said that there's nothing he can do to retain or replace any actor on the show as his primary work is to just direct the show. "Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge...it's not in my hands at all. I just direct the show....can't take decision regarding actors n lot of other things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai," he had replied to an Instagram user.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi had also spoken about Dayaben's absence. He said that he understands that the audience is tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and want to see her back. He shared that even he wishes to see Dayaben back but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support him for the next 2-3 months. He hadrequested the audience to understand their situation.